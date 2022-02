REYNOLDS HOPEFUL ON NEW TAX PLAN FOR IOWA

REPUBLICAN LEADERS IN THE IOWA HOUSE AND SENATE EACH REVEALED THEIR TAX PLAN FOR THE STATE LAST WEEK.

THE HOUSE PLAN WAS CLOSER TO WHAT GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAD ASKED FOR, BUT DOES NOT INCLUDE A CUT IN THE CORPORATE TAX RATE AS THE GOVERNOR AND SENATE HAVE PROPOSED.

REYNOLDS SAYS WHATEVER FINAL FORM THE PLAN TAKES WILL GIVE MONEY BACK TO IOWANS:

TAXPLAN3 OC……..WHAT THEY EARN. :09

THE GOVERNOR SAYS IOWA NEEDS TO BE MORE COMPETITIVE WITH TAX RATES IN NEIGHBORING STATES:

TAXPLAN4 OC……..WE CAN DO IT. :19

REYNOLDS ALSO SAYS IT’S IMPORTANT TO REDUCE TAXES ON RETIREES TO HELP KEEP THEM FROM LEAVING THE STATE:

TAXPLAN5 OC……… KEEP THEM HERE. :18

THE HOUSE G-O-P PLAN INCLUDES THE GOVERNOR’S OUTLINE TO REDUCE THE STATE’S PERSONAL INCOME TAX RATE TO FOUR PERCENT, EXEMPT RETIREMENT INCOME AND PROVIDE A TAX BREAK FOR RETIRED FARMERS.