NATIONAL DEMOCRAT LEADERS MAY END IOWA 1ST IN NATION CAUCUS

THERE’S ANOTHER ATTEMPT IN THE WORKS TO REMOVE IOWA FROM ITS 1ST IN THE NATION SPOT IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION PROCESS.

A GROUP OF NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OFFICIALS ARE DISCUSSING A PLAN THAT WOULD DISLODGE IOWA’S CAUCUSES AS THE FIRST EVENT IN THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATING PROCESS.

THE RULES AND BYLAWS COMMITTEE OF THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE MET SATURDAY.

ELAINE KAMARCK, A SENIOR FELLOW AT THE BROOKINGS INSTITUTE, SAYS THERE’S “NOTHING WRITTEN IN STONE” THAT SAYS IOWA’S CAUCUSES AND NEW HAMPSHIRE’S PRIMARY SHOULD BE FIRST — AND SHE SAYS NO ONE WHO SET UP THE CURRENT SYSTEM IN 1972 EXPECTED THE TWO LEAD-OFF STATES TO WINNOW THE FIELD OF POTENTIAL CANDIDATES.

NOIOWA1 OC………START FROM SCRATCH.” :09

DELAWARE DEMOCRAT MOLLY MAGARIK SAYS THE PAGES AND PAGES OF RULES FOR HOW A CAUCUS SHOULD BE RUN AREN’T WELCOMING TO WOULD-BE VOTERS.

NOIOWA2 OC………INTIMIDATING TO PEOPLE.” :07

MO ELLEITHEE, TRAVELING PRESS SECRETARY FOR HILLARY CLINTON’S 2008 CAMPAIGN, IS A NEW MEMBER OF THE D-N-C’S RULES PANEL.

HE’S URGING THE PARTY TO MAKE SURE THAT THE FIRST SET OF EARLY STATES HOLD PRIMARIES, REPRESENT A DIVERSITY OF VOICES IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY AND BE BATTLEGROUND STATES IN THE GENERAL ELECTION.

NOIOWA3 OC……..IN RECENT YEARS.” ;13

IOWA WAS CONSIDERED A SWING STATE IN THE FIRST FOUR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS OF THIS CENTURY, BUT NOT IN 2016 OR 2020.

IN A WRITTEN STATEMENT, THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S CHAIRMAN SAID IOWA PLAYS AN IMPORTANT ROLE IN THE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATING PROCESS AND HE WILL CONTINUE TO FIGHT FOR IOWA’S DEMOCRATIC CAUCUSES TO REMAIN FIRST.

THE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY SAYS HE’S BEEN ASSURED BY NATIONAL PARTY LEADERS THAT IOWA’S CAUCUSES WILL BE THE FIRST EVENT ON THE G-O-P’S 2024 PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATING CALENDAR.

…………………….