GRASSLEY WON’T PREDICT HOW VETTING OF BIDEN’S SUPREME COURT NOMINEE WILL GO

PRESIDENT BIDEN HOPES TO NOMINATE A SUCCESSOR TO REPLACE RETIRING U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE STEPHEN BREYER BY THE END OF FEBRUARY.

WHOEVER THAT IS WILL BE VETTED BY THE U.S. SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE.

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS THE RANKING REPUBLICAN ON THAT COMMITTEE:

BREYER1 OC……….INTERPRET IT. :18

GRASSLEY IS THE FORMER CHAIR OF THE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE, AND OVERSAW CONFIRMATION OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S NOMINEES TO THE HIGH COURT, NOMINEES WHO UNDERWENT A LENGTHY GRILLING BY DEMOCRATS ON THE COMMITTEE.

GRASSLEY WON’T SAY IF HE THINKS THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE WILL GO THROUGH THE ACCUSATIONS AND GRILLING THAT JUSTICE BRETT KAVANAUGH DID:

BREYER2 OC………NO NEED TO SPECULATE. :15

BIDEN IS REVIEWING BIOGRAPHIES OF CANDIDATES FOR BREYER’S SUPREME COURT POST. THE PRESIDENT PREVIOUSLY PLEDGED TO NAME THE FIRST BLACK WOMAN TO THE HIGH COURT.