THE COMMUNITY OF PIERCE, NEBRASKA IS MOURNING THE DEATH OF THREE CHILDREN WHO DIED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING IN A HOUSE FIRE.

THE NEBRASKA STATE FIRE MARSHAL SAYS THE VICTIMS WERE 17, 15 AND 12 YEARS OLD.

THREE OTHER PEOPLE ESCAPED THE FIRE WITH ONE OF THEM TREATED AND RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

THE NAMES OF THE VICTIMS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE FIRE MARSHALL SAYS THE CAUSE OF THE BLAZE WAS ACCIDENTAL AND CAUSED BY A WOOD-BURNING STOVE.

File photo