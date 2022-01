RAGBRAI 2022 TO START IN SERGEANT BLUFF

THE REGISTER’S GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA WILL ONCE AGAIN START IN OUR METRO AREA.

THIS YEAR’S RIDE WILL BEGIN IN SERGEANT BLUFF AND TREK ACROSS THE NORTHERN PORTION OF THE STATE.

THE 49TH ANNUAL RIDE WILL TAKE PLACE FROM JULY 23RD-30TH.

THE FIRST DAYS RIDE WILL SEE BIKE RIDERS MAKE THEIR WAY FROM SERGEANT BLUFF TO IDA GROVE.

DAY TWO ENDS IN POCAHONTAS WITH DAY THREE FINISHING IN EMMETSBURG.

DAY FOUR FEATURES A 100 MILE TREK FROM EMMETSBURG TO MASON CITY.

OTHER OVERNIGHT STOPS INCLUDE CHARLES CITY AND WEST UNION WITH THE RIDE FINISHING IN LANSING.