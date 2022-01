INFLUENZA CASES ARE UP DRASTICALLY IN SOUTH DAKOTA FROM LAST SEASON.

OFFICIALS WITH THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SAY SIX-THOUSAND FLU CASES HAVE BEEN REPORTED SINCE LATE FALL.

THIS TIME LAST YEAR, THAT NUMBER WAS CLOSER TO 75.

THERE HAVE BEEN FOUR FLU-RELATED DEATHS IN THE STATE SO FAR THIS SEASON, WHICH TYPICALLY LASTS THROUGH APRIL.