REYNOLDS ANNOUNCES STATE FUNDING FOR WATER PROJECTS

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ANNOUNCED STATE FUNDING FOR THREE WATER INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS INCLUDING ONE IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

REYNOLDS SPOKE IN SIOUX CENTER WHERE SHE ANNOUNCED 12 MILLION DOLLARS FOR AN EXPANSION OF THE LEWIS AND CLARK REGIONAL WATER SYSTEM:

THE SYSTEM SERVES COMMUNITIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA, SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA:

REYNOLDS ALSO ANNOUNCED 11 MILLION DOLLARS FOR A PROJECT IN DYERSVILLE, HOME OF THE “FIELD OF DREAMS” AND 15 MILLION FOR A DES MOINES PROJECT INVOLVING THE RACCOON RIVER.