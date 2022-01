PART OF DOWNTOWN SKYWALK TO CLOSE NEXT WEEK

A SECTION OF THE DOWNTOWN SKYWALK IN SIOUX CITY WILL BE CLOSED FOR REPAIRS FOR TWO WEEKS STARTING NEXT WEDNESDAY.

THE SECTION OF THE SKYWALK SYSTEM BETWEEN HO-CHUNK, INC. AND THE HERITAGE PARKING RAMP WILL BE CLOSED FROM FEBRUARY 2ND TO FEBRUARY 16TH.

THE SHUTDOWN IS SO UPGRADES TO THE MECHANICAL SYSTEMS, DUCTWORK, CEILING SYSTEM, AND LIGHTING MAY BE MADE.

THE PROJECT IS BEING COMPLETED BY M-T-C MECHANICAL, LLC.