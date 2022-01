FEENSTRA SAYS U.S. MUST TAKE THE LEAD ON UKRAINE RUSSIA ISSUE

IOWA FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS THE UNITED STATES HAS TO TAKE THE LEAD IN DEALING WITH THE RUSSIAN BUILD-UP OF TROOPS ON THE BORDER WITH UKRAINE.

UKRAINE1 OC………..WANTS TO DO” :11

FEENSTRA SAYS RUSSIA IS INTERESTED IN UKRAINE’S RESOURCES.

UKRAINE2 OC……..DOESN’T HAPPEN” :09

HE SAYS THE U-S HAS A LOT OF OPTIONS TO DEAL WITH RUSSIA.

UKRAINE3 OC……….AND LEADERSHIP” :11

FEENSTRA MADE HIS COMMENTS DURING A STOP IN WEBSTER CITY.