THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY WILL HOLD ITS CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS BUDGET MEETING SATURDAY MORNING AT CITY HALL.

COUNCIL MEMBERS WILL GO DEPARTMENT BY DEPARTMENT LOOKING AT PROJECTS THAT NEED FUNDING OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE SAID AFTER HE WAS RE-ELECTED THAT IT’S THE BEGINNING OF IMPORTANT MEETINGS THAT WILL EVENTUALLY LEAD INTO DEVELOPING THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR’S BUDGET:

THE MEETING BEGINS AT 8:30 A.M. IN THE 5TH FLOOR COUNCIL CHAMBERS.