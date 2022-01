BOYS & GIRLS CLUB RECEIVES $250K EDUCATION GRANT

THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF SIOUXLAND IS FINISHING WORK ON A BUILDING NEXT TO THE CLUB THAT WILL ALLOW THEM TO EXPAND THEIR BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS.

THE CLUB HAS RECEIVED A $250,000 FUTURE READY IOWA CHILD CARE GRANT TO HELP COMPLETE THE PROJECT.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND LT. GOVERNOR ADAM GREGG TOURED THE NEW FACILITY FRIDAY:

REYNOLDS AND GREGG WERE IMPRESSED WITH THE FACILITY AND THE GOVERNOR SAYS THERE MAY BE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE STATE TO WORK WITH THE CLUB:

MEREDITH TREPPA IS THE NEW C-E-O OF THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB AND SAYS COMPLETING THE NEW FACILITY IS A BIG PLUS FOR ITS MEMBERS:

THE CLUB HOPES TO HAVE THE NEW ADDITION OPEN IN TIME FOR FALL PROGRAMMING.