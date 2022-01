OKOBOJI WINTER GAMES BEGIN WITHOUT MUCH SNOW & ICE

THERE’S NOT A LOT OF SNOW OR ICE, BUT THE ANNUAL UNIVERSITY OF OKOBOJI WINTER GAMES BEGIN TODAY (THURSDAY) IN THE IOWA GREAT LAKES AREA.

DESPITE THE LACK OF SNOW, OKOBOJI DIRECTOR OF TOURISM REBECCA PETERS EXPECTS THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE TO ATTEND AND TAKE PART, BRINGING A THREE-MILLION-DOLLAR ECONOMIC IMPACT TO THE REGION:

OKO1 OC………BOTTOM LINE” :12

THE GAMES FEATURE BROOMBALL, A POLAR PLUNGE, SNOWMOBILES, AND A KITE FESTIVAL. MANY EVENTS WILL BE HELD ON LAND THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF A LACK OF LAKE ICE.