NOEM FILES BILL TO GUARANTEE VACCINATION EXEMPTIONS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS FILED LEGISLATION TO GUARANTEE MEDICAL OR RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS FROM COVID-19 VACCINES FOR PRIVATE EMPLOYEES WHO ARE FACING PRIVATE EMPLOYER VACCINE MANDATES:

IMMUNITY1 OC…FROM A DOCTOR. :22

THE BILL ALSO RECOGNIZES NATURAL IMMUNITY:

IMMUNITY2 OC………ANTIBODY TEST. :06

A RELIGIOUS EXEMPTION MAY BE CLAIMED IF THE EMPLOYEE SUBMITS A SIGNED STATEMENT TO THE EMPLOYER STATING THEY DISSENT AND OBJECT TO RECEIVING A COVID-19 VACCINE ON RELIGIOUS GROUNDS, WHICH INCLUDES MORAL OR ETHICAL BELIEFS OR PRINCIPLES BUT NOT SOCIAL, POLITICAL, OR ECONOMIC PHILOSOPHIES OR MERE PREFERENCE.