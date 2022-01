NICK NURSE TO KEYNOTE CATHOLIC BISHOP’S DINNER

NBA COACH AND FORMER UNI BASKETBALL STAR NICK NURSE WILL BE THE FEATURED SPEAKER AT THIS YEAR’S SIOUX CITY DIOCESE BISHOP’S DINNER FOR CATHOLIC SCHOOLS.

THE CATHOLIC SCHOOL FOUNDATION OF THE DIOCESE OF SIOUX CITY SAYS THIS YEAR’S 26TH ANNUAL DINNER WILL BE IN-PERSON AFTER TWO YEARS OF VIRTUAL EVENTS.

IT WILL TAKE PLACE SEPTEMBER 17TH AT THE MARRIOTT SOUTH SIOUX CITY RIVERFRONT HOTEL.

NURSE IS A CARROLL NATIVE WHO GRADUATED FROM KUEMPER CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL AND HELPED LEAD KUEMPER TO THE 1985 STATE BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP.

NURSE LATER PLAYED FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA AND THEN SERVED AT GRAND VIEW UNIVERSITY AS THE YOUNGEST COLLEGE BASKETBALL HEAD COACH IN THE COUNTRY.

HE COACHED IN EUROPE FOR 11 YEARS AND THEN COACHED THE NBA G-LEAGUE’S IOWA ENERGY WHERE HE LED IOWA TO A CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2011.

NURSE IS CURRENTLY IN HIS FOURTH SEASON AS HEAD COACH OF THE TORONTO RAPTORS AFTER GUIDING THE TEAM TO ITS FIRST NBA CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2019.

TICKETS TO THE DINNER WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON AUGUST 1ST THROUGH THE SIOUX CITY DIOCESE.