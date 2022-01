ESSER FUNDS ADD TEACHERS & HELP SHRINK CITY SCHOOL CLASS SIZES

CLASSROOM SIZES IN SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS HAVE LONG BEEN A CONCERN OF BOTH DISTRICT PARENTS AND STAFF.

BRIAN BURNIGHT, THE DISTRICT DIRECTOR OF ELEMENTARY EDUCATION, SAYS ESSER PANDEMIC FUNDS AWARDED TO THE DISTRICT HAVE FUNDED THE HIRING OF EIGHT NEW TEACHERS IN SEVERAL SIOUX CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS, INCLUDING TWO AT BRYANT SCHOOL.

THAT HAS ALLOWED THE SCHOOL TO REDUCE THE NUMBER OF STUDENTS IN SOME CLASSES:

TEACHERS7 OC……..25 TO 20. :05

NEW TEACHING STAFF HAS DROPPED THE CLASSROOM SIZE IN KINDERGARTEN TO JUST 20 PER CLASSROOM COMPARED TO 25.8 STUDENTS PER KINDERGARTEN CLASS BEFORE THE ADDITIONAL TEACHERS WERE HIRED.

TEACHERS8 OC……..LEARNING LOSS FROM COVID. :19

BRYANT PRINCIPAL DR. ANGELA HOLCOMB SAYS THE SMALLER LEARNING GROUPS BENEFIT TEACHERS AND THEIR STUDENTS:

TEACHERS9 OC………..FEEDBACK FROM TEACHERS. :16

HUNT, IRVING AND SPALDING ELEMENTARIES ALSO RECEIVED NEW TEACHERS THROUGH THE ESSER FUNDING.