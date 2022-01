TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT EFFORT TO TAKE PLACE IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

SEVERAL AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES WILL BE CONDUCTING A SPECIAL TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT ON HIGHWAY 75 IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ON THURSDAY.

TROOPER KAREY YANEFF OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL EXPLAINS:

AND THE PURPOSE IS TO TARGET DRIVERS WHO ARE VIOLATING THE RULES OF THE ROAD:

THAT ALSO INCLUDES SPEEDERS:

THE ENFORCEMENT EFFORT WILL RUN FROM HINTON TO NORTH OF LE MARS.