STORM LAKE MAN CHARGED IN ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING OF CHILD

A STORM LAKE MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH THE ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING OF A NINE-YEAR-OLD CHILD.

OFFICERS SAY 32-YEAR-OLD KAURAV DEEP RANDHAWA WAS ARRESTED FOR CHILD ENDANGERMENT CAUSING BODILY INJURY AND MAKING FIREARMS AVAILABLE TO A MINOR.

STORM LAKE POLICE FOUND THE CHILD WITH A NON-LIFE THREATENING GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE LOWER BODY LAST WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

INVESTIGATORS SAY ANOTHER CHILD FOUND THE HANDGUN AND UNINTENTIONALLY FIRED IT, STRIKING THE NINE-YEAR-OLD.

RANDHAWA HAS BEEN RELEASED FROM JAIL AFTER POSTING BOND.