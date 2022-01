PICKETT TO LEAD ABU BEKR SHRINERS

SIOUX CITY’S ABU BEKR SHRINE TEMPLE HAS NEW LEADERSHIP.

THE LOCAL SHRINERS HAVE INSTALLED MIKE PICKETT AS POTENTATE FOR 2022.

PICKETT IS RETIRED AFTER A 34 YEAR CAREER WITH TYSON FOODS IN CHEROKEE AND RESIDES IN HOLSTEIN.

HE IS A MEMBER OF THE IOWA SHRINE BOWL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND IS AN ACTIVE MEMBER OF THE CHEROKEE SHRINE CLUB, WRECKING CREW, PROVOST MARSHALS, HOSPITAL DADS, CORNHUSKER SHRINE CLUB, FOOT PATROL, AND THE SPENCER A-T-V CORPS.

THIS YEAR SHRINERS WILL CELEBRATE THEIR 150TH ANNIVERSARY AND WILL CELEBRATE THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF SHRINERS HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN.

THE 72ND ANNUAL ABU BEKR SHRINE CIRCUS WILL BE HELD APRIL 7-10 AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.