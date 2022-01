MONTHLY NATURAL GAS BILLS MORE THAN DOUBLE FROM 2021

FOR THOSE WHO HEAT THEIR HOME OR BUSINESS WITH NATURAL GAS, PRICES HAVE RISEN SUBSTANTIALLY THIS WINTER.

GEOFF GREENWOOD OF MID-AMERICAN ENERGY SAYS THE COSTS TO CUSTOMERS IS UP CONSIDERABLY FROM A YEAR AGO:

NGAS1 OC……..$149.18 :10

THAT’S A 138 PERCENT INCREASE IN A YEAR.

GREENWOOD SAYS THE GAS SUPPLY IS ADEQUATE, BUT THERE ARE SEVERAL FACTORS DRIVING THE COST INCREASE:

NGAS2 OC…….IT EVER HAS. :30

ONE WAY FOR CUSTOMERS TO EASE THE HIGHER WINTER MONTHLY COSTS IS TO SWITCH TO BUDGET BILLING.

THAT AVERAGES OUT YOUR MONTHLY BILLING SO YOU PAY THE SAME AMOUNT EACH MONTH OF THE YEAR.

With help from Jerry Oster WNAX