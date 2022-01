BRIAR CLIFF TO BEGIN DOCTOR OF OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY PROGRAM

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY IS BEGINNING A DOCTOR OF OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY PROGRAM.

DR. CORTNI KRUSEMARK IS THE DIRECTOR OF THE NEW PROGRAM, WHICH WILL BE LOCATED AT BRIAR CLIFF’S MAYFAIR SITE IN MORNINGSIDE:

OTP1 OC………HEALTH PROMOTION. :23

IT WILL BECOME THE 18TH “HELP CARE” CAREER PATH DESIGNED TO HELP CARE FOR OTHERS OFFERED AT BRIAR CLIFF.

UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT DR. RACHELLE KECK SAYS THERE IS A CRITICAL NEED FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS LOCALLY:

OTP2 OC………WORKERS IN SIOUXLAND. :25

THE PROGRAM WILL WELCOME ITS FIRST 26 STUDENTS IN THE SUMMER OF 2023.

PROGRAM STARTUP COSTS WERE SUPPORTED BY GENEROUS DONORS.