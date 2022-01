THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER WHO DIED WHEN HIS SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER CRASHED IN MERRILL TUESDAY MORNING.

70-YEAR-OLD RICHARD JOHNSON OF JACKSON, MINNESOTA DIED DURING THE CRASH OF HIS TRUCK THAT WAS SOUTHBOUND ON HIGHWAY 75 JUST BEFORE 5 A.M. TUESDAY.

JOHNSON’S TRUCK STRUCK A POWER POLE AND CONTINUED INTO THE LIBERTY AUTO DEALERSHIP LOT, STRIKING SEVERAL VEHICLES.

THE CAUSE OF JOHNSON’S DEATH HAS NOT BEEN DETERMINED.