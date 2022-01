VERMILLION SCHOOLS EXTEND MASK MANDATE

TWO WEEKS AGO THE VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL DISTRICT REQUIRED FACE MASKS FOR MOST OF THEIR STUDENTS AS COVID-19 INFECTION NUMBERS ROSE.

NOW, SUPERINTENDENT DAMON ALVEY SAYS THEY ARE EXTENDING AND EXPANDING THE MANDATE;

VERM12 OC……SLOW THIS SPREAD. :18

ALVEY SAYS THEIR INFECTION NUMBERS HAD BEEN PRETTY STABLE UNTIL TWO WEEKS AGO:

VERM13 OC……….FIVE CASES REPORTED. :17

ALVEY SAYS STAFF AND STUDENTS HAVE BEEN INFECTED:

VERM14 OC…….TO HELP OUT. :23

SOUTH DAKOTA’S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH WEBSITE REPORTS CLAY COUNTY HAS OVER SIX HUNDRED SEVENTY ACTIVE INFECTIONS.

Jerry Oster WNAX