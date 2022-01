SIOUX CITY SCHOOL MASK MANDATE ON HOLD AFTER COURT RULING

A FEDERAL APPEALS COURT HAS THROWN OUT A TEMPORARY ORDER THAT HAS ALLOWED IOWA SCHOOLS TO HAVE MASK MANDATES.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

BASED ON THE EIGHTH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS DECISION, THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL NO LONGER BE MOVING AHEAD WITH IMPLEMENTATION OF TEMPORARY MASK MANDATES IN SCHOOLS WITH HIGH ABSENTEE RATES DUE TO COVID-19.

THE SCHOOL BOARD PASSED A MEASURE MONDAY NIGHT ALLOWING THE SUPERINTENDENT TO ENACT MASK MANDATES IN INDIVIDUAL SCHOOLS WITH HIGH COVID RATES.

THAT WILL NOW NOT HAPPEN.

THE DISTRICT RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THEY WILL CONTINUE TO ADJUST PRACTICES AND PROTOCOLS TO ENSURE THEY BOTH ABIDE BY THE LAW AND KEEP STUDENTS AND STAFF SAFE.