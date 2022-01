POLL WORKERS NEEDED TO HELP MAN UPCOMING ELECTIONS

TUESDAY WAS NATIONAL POLL WORKER RECRUITMENT DAY, TO ENCOURAGE MORE PEOPLE TO WORK AT POLLING LOCATIONS DURING UPCOMING PRIMARIES AND GENERAL ELECTIONS.

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE SAYS THE HAWKEYE STATE HAS A GREAT GROUP OF POLL WORKERS IN OUR 99 COUNTIES, BUT COULD USE MORE:

POLLER1 OC……FOR THEIR POLL WORKERS. :24

PATE SAYS THE TRAINING IS NOT DIFFICULT, THE POLL WORKERS DO GET PAID, AND THEY ARE THE FRONT LINE FOR IOWA’S ELECTIONS:

POLLER2 OC………AS POLL WORKERS. :18

PATE SAYS IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN SIGNING UP, IT’S AN EASY PROCESS:

POLLER3 OC………..FOR THAT. :22

AGAIN, THE WEBSITE IS POLLWORKER DOT IOWA DOT GOV.

THE IOWA PRIMARY IS JUNE 7TH AND THE GENERAL ELECTION IS NOVEMBER 8TH.