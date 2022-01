ONE KILLED IN SEMI CRASH IN MERRILL

A TRUCK DRIVER HAS DIED AFTER HIS SEMI CRASHED IN MERRILL, IOWA EARLY TUESDAY MORNING.

DENNIS MORRICE HAS THE DETAILS:

THE NAME OF THE SEMI DRIVER HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

Updated 1:08 pm 1/25/22

ONE PERSON WAS KILLED THIS MORNING IN A SEMI CRASH ALONG HIGHWAY 75 IN MERRILL.

JUST BEFORE 5 A.M., A PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY OBSERVED LARGE SPARKS FROM POWER LINES ON THE NORTHSIDE OF MERRILL.

THE DEPUTY FOUND A SOUTHBOUND SEMI LEFT THE ROAD, STRUCK A POWER POLE AND CONTINUED TOWARDS LIBERTY AUTO, STRIKING SEVERAL VEHICLES.

THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS CONFIRMED ONE PERSON DIED IN THE COLLISION.

THE CAUSE OF THE CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

SOUTHBOUND HIGHWAY 75 WAS DOWN TO ONE LANE FOR HOURS WHILE EMERGENCY CREWS REMOVED THE DEBRIS.