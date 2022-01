GAUSMAN FINALIST FOR LINCOLN SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT’S POST

SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN IS ONE OF FOUR FINALISTS TO BECOME THE NEXT SUPERINTENDENT OF THE LINCOLN, NEBRASKA SCHOOL DISTRICT.

GAUSMAN HAS BEEN THE SIOUX CITY SUPERINTENDENT SINCE 2008 AND WAS THE IOWA SUPERINTENDENT OF THE YEAR IN 2014, AND A NATIONAL FINALIST IN 2018.

HE WAS ONE OF TWO FINALISTS TO BECOME OMAHA’S SUPERINTENDENT IN 2017.

GAUSMAN’S PUBLIC PRESENTATION FOR THE POSITION WILL TAKE PLACE FEBRUARY 4TH IN LINCOLN

SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL SAYS THE BOARD IS AWARE OF DR. GAUSMAN’S APPLICATION, AND THERE IS A PROCESS IN PLACE TO FIND A REPLACEMENT IF HE IS HIRED BY THE LINCOLN DISTRICT.

THE LINCOLN SCHOOL BOARD RELEASED THE LIST OF NAMES TUESDAY THAT INCLUDES NORFOLK SUPERINTENDENT JAMI JO THOMPSON, ANTWAN WILSON, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SCHOOLWISE EDUCATIONAL CONSULTING AND ASSISTANT PROFESSOR AT NEBRASKA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY, IN LINCOLN; AND PETER LICATA, SOUTH REGIONAL SUPERINTENDENT FOR THE PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT IN BOCA RATON, FLORIDA.