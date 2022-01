THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND HAS POSTPONED ITS 18TH ANNUAL EMPTY BOWLS FUNDRAISER BECAUSE OF THE HIGH NUMBER OF COVID CASES IN SIOUXLAND.

THE FOOD BANK’S STAFF AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING TO FIND A DATE LATER THIS YEAR TO RESCHEDULE THE EVENT.

STAFF MEMBERS WILL BE IN CONTACT WITH ALL EVENT SPONSORS, DONORS AND TICKET HOLDERS OVER THE NEXT WEEK TO DISCUSS THEIR NEXT STEPS.

EMPTY BOWLS WAS SET BE HELD ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4TH, AT THE MARRIOTT CENTER IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.