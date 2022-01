SUSPECT CHARGED AFTER 95 MPH PURSUIT ONTO OUTER BELT DRIVE

A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT THAT ENDED ON OUTER BELT DRIVE SUNDAY NIGHT.

THE PURSUIT BEGAN WHEN AN IOWA STATE TROOPER ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP AND THE DRIVER REFUSED TO PULL OVER.

THE SUSPECT SPED AWAY, DRIVING AT TIMES AT 95 MILES AN HOUR.

SIOUX CITY POLICE JOINED THE ONGOING PURSUIT WHICH ENDED JUST AFTER 10 P.M. IN THE 1300 BLOCK OF OUTER BELT DRIVE WHEN THE DRIVER STRUCK A LIGHT POLE.

THAT DRIVER, 45-YEAR-OLD PATRICK COLLINS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AFTER A BRIEF FOOT PURSUIT.

COLLINS WAS CHARGED WITH ELUDING, DRIVING WITH A SUSPENDED LICENSE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, METH AND DRUG PARAPHRENALIA, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN PERSONAL INJURY ACCIDENT, SEVERAL OTHER TRAFFIC CHARGES, PLUS VIOLATING PROBATION AND ABSENCE FROM CUSTODY.

COLLINS IS IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $6000 BOND.

