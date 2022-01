STABBING VICTIM NOW CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE MAN FOUND STABBED LAST MONDAY IN THE 500 BLOCK OF 17TH STREET HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ROBBERY.

24-YEAR-OLD KUYIEN KANG OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY.

DETECTIVES SAY KANG ENTERED AN APARTMENT AT 1716 NEBRASKA STREET ON JANUARY 17TH. ARMED WITH A HANDGUN AND TOLD THE TWO-ADULT MALE OCCUPANTS INSIDE THAT IT WAS A ROBBERY.

TWO OTHER MEN HAD ACCOMPANIED KANG INTO THE APARTMENT BUT WERE NOT ARMED.

KANG STRUCK ONE OF THE MEN WITH THE HANDGUN.

ONE OF THE ROBBERY VICTIMS GRABBED A SWORD AND STABBED KANG, WHO FIRED A SHOT BEFORE FLEEING WITH THE TWO OTHER MALES.

OFFICERS LOCATED KANG A SHORT TIME LATER IN THE 500 BLOCK OF 17TH ST. SUFFERING FROM STAB WOUNDS.

THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING.