SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES TEMPORARY MASK MANDATE POLICY

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS APPROVED A REVISION OF THEIR POLICY TO ALLOW THE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT TO ENACT A MASK MANDATE OR TEMPORARY HEALTH MEASURE IN AN INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL BUILDING.

THE BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO APPROVE THE REVISION.AT THEIR MONDAY NIGHT MEETING.

SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN SAYS THE IDEA IS TO KEEP SCHOOLS OPEN THAT AREN’T BEING BADLY AFFECTED BY COVID, WHILE TEMPORARILY DEALING WITH THOSE THAT ARE:

GAUSMAN SAID HE WOULD LIKELY ISSUE THE MANDATE FOR A WEEK AT A TIME FOR BUILDINGS WHO HAD STUDENTS AND STAFF AFFECTED BY COVID.