PELLA AWARDS GRANTS TO SIOUX CENTER PROJECTS

THE PELLA CORPORATION HAS AWARDED GRANTS TO THREE ORGANIZATIONS IN SIOUX CENTER TOTALING $85,000,

THE GRANTS INCLUDE $50,000 FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW INDOOR TURF FACILITY FOR SPORTING AND RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES.

THE PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN THE CITY, DORDT UNIVERSITY AND LOCAL BUSINESSES.

SIOUX CENTER CHRISTIAN SCHOOL RECEIVES $25,000 TO HELP WITH CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW MULTI-PURPOSE SPACE AND CLASSROOM ADDITION AT THE SCHOOL.

THE FAMILY CRISIS CENTERS WERE AWARDED $10,000 TO HELP PAY FOR A REMODELING AND PAINTING PROJECT AT THE FACILITY, WHICH PROVIDES FREE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICES TO MANY COMMUNITIES THROUGHOUT NORTHWEST IOWA.