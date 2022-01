NEBRASKA PROCLAIMS “SCHOOL CHOICE” WEEK

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS PROCLAIMED THIS WEEK AS SCHOOL CHOICE WEEK IN NEBRASKA.

RICKETTS SPOKE AT A CEREMONY IN THE STATE CAPITOL ROTUNDA ON HOW NEBRASKA IS ONE OF THE ONLY STATES THAT DOESN’T MAKE IT EASY FOR STUDENTS TO ATTEND PRIVATE SCHOOLS OR BE HOME SCHOOLED:

THAT WILL LIKELY CHANGE THIS SESSION AS AT LEAST THREE BILLS ON THE SUBJECT ARE BEING PROPOSED IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE.

SENATOR JONI ALBRECHT OF THURSTON IS ONE OF THE SENATORS PUSHING FOR CHANGE:

ONE OF ALBRECHT’S GRANDCHILDREN NEEDED HOMESCHOOLING BECAUSE OF A HEALTH ISSUE AND SHE HERSELF HAD TO LEAVE PRIVATE SCHOOL AT A YOUNG AGE:

THE BILLS INCLUDE EDUCATION FUNDING WHERE THE MONEY FOLLOWS THE STUDENT TO THEIR SCHOOL OF CHOICE AND A SCHOLARSHIP TAX CREDIT PROPOSAL.