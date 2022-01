IOWA PORK CONGRESS TO CONVENE IN DES MOINES

PORK PRODUCERS ARE GATHERING IN DES MOINES THIS WEEK FOR THE IOWA PORK CONGRESS.

SPOKESWOMAN DAL GROOMS EXPLAINS WHAT WILL BE DISCUSSED:

UNDER THE PORK CHECK-OFF PROGRAM, PRODUCERS PAY 45-CENTS PER 100-DOLLARS OF PORK VALUE.

THE CHECK-OFF FUNDS CAN ONLY BE USED FOR PROMOTION, EDUCATION, RESEARCH, MARKET DEVELOPMENT AND EXPORTS.

THE INDUSTRY TRADE SHOW AND SEMINARS PART OF THE ANNUAL IOWA PORK CONGRESS WILL BE HELD WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY AT HY-VEE HALL IN DES MOINES.