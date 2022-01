CITY COUNCIL APPROVES REVISION TO MARRIOTT HOTEL AGREEMENT

THE CITY COUNCIL HAS APPROVED AN AMENDMENT TO THE AGREEMENT WITH THE COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT HOTEL LOCATED NEXT TO THE CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE SAYS THE HOTEL’S STAFFING PROBLEMS ARE PANDEMIC RELATED:

MARRIOTT1 OC……….BUT IT IS ONGOING. :16

WHILE THE NEW HOTEL IS FULLY OPERATIONAL THE PANDEMIC HAS NEGATIVELY IM-PACTED THE HOSPITALITY BUSINESS AND THE ABILITY TO HIRE AND RETAIN WORKERS.

KINSETH REQUESTED AN AMENDMENT TO THE NUMBER OF FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES REQUIRED UNDER THE AGREEMENT.

MOORE SAYS THE AMENDMENT WILL NOT CHANGE THE BASIC AGREEMENT WITH THE HOTEL:

MARRIOTT2 OC……….BY THIS AMENDMENT. :17

CURRENTLY KINSETH EMPLOYS 19 FULL-TIME AND 37 PART-TIME EMPLOYEES.

THEY WERE SUPPOSED TO EMPLOY 40 FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES BY NOW.

THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT WILL ADJUST THE NUMBER OF FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES THAT KINSETH MUST EMPLOY TO TWENTY BY JULY 1ST AND MAINTAIN THIS NUMBER THROUGH JULY 1ST OF 2023.