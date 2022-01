NOEM ANNOUNCES TWO PRO-LIFE BILLS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS ANNOUNCED THE TEXT OF TWO PRO-LIFE BILLS TO PROTECT UNBORN LIVES.

THE FIRST WILL BAN ABORTIONS ONCE A CHILD’S HEARTBEAT CAN BE PROTECTED; THE SECOND WILL BAN TELEMEDICINE ABORTIONS IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

NOEM SAYS EVERY LIFE IS WORTHY OF OUR PROTECTION, WORTHY OF THE RIGHT TO LIVE. SHE SAYS THESE BILLS WILL ENSURE THAT BOTH UNBORN CHILDREN AND THEIR MOTHERS ARE PROTECTED IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

NOEM BLOCKED TELEMEDICINE ABORTIONS VIA EXECUTIVE ORDER LAST YEAR.

STATE OFFICIALS SAY OVER THE LAST DECADE, ABORTIONS HAVE DECLINED BY APPROXIMATELY 80% IN SOUTH DAKOTA.