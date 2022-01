WOODBURY COUNTY COVID NUMBERS SURGE

WOODBURY COUNTY CONTINUES TO SEE A SURGE IN NEW CASES OF COVID, SPARKED BY THE OMICRON VARIANT.

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS THE WEEK BEGINNING JANUARY 10TH SAW 2187 NEW CASES AND A POSITIVE TEST RATE OF 33.1%.

THE VACCINATION RATE IN WOODBURY COUNTY IS 50%.

THIS WEEK THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT REPORTED 168 STUDENTS TESTING POSITIVE, WHICH IS 1.1% OF DISTRICT STUDENTS.

THERE WERE 67 STAFF MEMBERS TESTING POSITIVE, WHICH IS 2.7% OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S TOTAL STAFF.

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT CONTINUES TO OFFER RAPID COVID-19 TESTS IN THEIR BUILDINGS FOR STAFF AND STUDENTS, WITH STUDENTS ONLY TESTED IF THERE IS PARENT OR GUARDIAN APPROVAL.