SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOLS TO TEMPORARILY SHIFT TO 4 DAY SCHOOL WEEK

BEGINNING MONDAY, SOUTH SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WILL MOVE TO A TEMPORARY FOUR DAY SCHOOL WEEK FOR ALL STUDENTS.

SUPERINTENDENT TODD STROM SAYS THIS WILL BE IN PLACE FOR THE NEXT THREE WEEKS BECAUSE OF A LARGE AMOUNT OF ABSENCES OF STAFF AND STUDENTS:

CLASSES WILL NOT BE HELD THE NEXT THREE MONDAYS SO TEACHERS MAY USE THAT DAY AS A PLANNING DAY:

THERE WILL BE NO SCHOOL ON JANUARY 24TH, 31ST AND FEBRUARY 7TH.

IN-PERSON LEARNING WILL CONTINUE TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AND MONDAYS THERE WILL BE NO VIRTUAL OR IN-PERSON CLASSROOM.

ALL ACTIVITIES WILL REMAIN AS SCHEDULED UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTIFIED.

THE SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL EVALUATE THE SITUATION AND PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON OR BEFORE FEBRUARY 4TH ON WHETHER OR NOT THIS PROTOCOL WILL CONTINUE.