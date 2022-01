MIDAMERICAN ENERGY PLANS $3.9 BILLION WIND & SOLAR ENERGY PROJECT

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY HAS FILED PLANS WITH THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD FOR A THREE-POINT-NINE BILLION DOLLAR RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECT.

COMPANY SPOKESMAN GEOFF GREENWOOD SAYS THE GOAL IS TO HIT NET-ZERO GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS.

MIDAM3 OC……..MODULAR NUCLEAR” :14

THEY ARE CALLING THE PROJECT “WIND PRIME” AND GREENWOOD SAYS THEY WOULD ADD MORE THAN TWO-THOUSAND MEGAWATTS OF WIND GENERATION AND 50 MEGAWATTS OF SOLAR. THE LOCATION OF EACH HAS NOT YET BEEN DECIDED:

MIDAM4 OC………HAVE THESE PROJECTS. :09

GREENWOOD SAYS PAST PROJECTS WERE BUILT WITH FEDERAL PRODUCTION TAX CREDITS — BUT THE AMOUNT PAID IN TAX CREDITS IS DROPPING — AND COULD LEAD TO CUSTOMERS PAYING MORE ON THEIR BILL:

MIDAM5 OC…….DEMANDING MORE OF” :21

GREENWOOD SAYS THEY WANT TO EXPLORE OTHER THINGS LIKE CARBON CAPTURE. THAT WOULD HELP REDUCE EMISSIONS FOR COAL-FIRED ENERGY PLANTS.

MIDAM6 OC……….THAN LATER” :18

HE SAYS THEY WANT TO LOOK AT ALL THE TECHNOLOGY AVAILABLE AND THE DOES INCLUDE THE SMALL MODULAR NUCLEAR GENERATION.

THE PROPOSAL HAS TO GO THROUGH THE IOWA UTILITY BOARD PROCESS TO GET THE PLAN APPROVED. THAT WILL INCLUDE PUBLIC HEARINGS AND COMMENTS ON THE PLAN.

RADIO IOWA