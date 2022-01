SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS REPUBLICANS IN THE IOWA HOUSE WILL ADVANCE A PLAN NEXT WEEK THAT SETS THE GENERAL LEVEL OF STATE TAXPAYER SUPPORT OF IOWA’S PUBLIC K-THROUGH-12 SCHOOLS FOR THE NEXT ACADEMIC YEAR.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS RECOMMENDED A TWO-AND-A-HALF PERCENT INCREASE.

GRASSLEY ISN’T READY TO REVEAL WHETHER HOUSE REPUBLICANS HOPE TO AGAIN SEND MORE STATE MONEY TO COVER BUSING COSTS IN SCHOOLS THAT COVER LARGE GEOGRAPHIC AREAS.