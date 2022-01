WOODBURY DEMOCRATS TO HOLD VIRTUAL CAUCUS

THE OMICRON OUTBREAK OF COVID HAS LED THE WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE TO HOLD THIS YEAR’S FEBRUARY CAUCUS VIRTUALLY.

PARTY CHAIRMAN JEREMY DUMKRIEGER SAYS THE DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS WILL TAKE PLACE MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH AT 7 P.M.

THOSE ATTENDING MAY SIGN UP ONLINE TO PARTICIPATE:

THEN ON THE NIGHT OF THE CAUCUS, THERE WILL BE A SET PERIOD OF TIME TO SIGN IN:

INTERESTED DEMOCRATS CAN VISIT WOODBURYDEMS.COM TO SIGN UP.