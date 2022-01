SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER TEMPORARY MASK MANDATE POLICY

ON MONDAY, THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD WILL CONSIDER REVISING THEIR POLICY TO ALLOW THE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT TO ENACT A MASK MANDATE OR TEMPORARY HEALTH MEASURE IN AN INDIVIDUAL SCHOOL BUILDING.

SUPERINTENDENT PAUL GAUSMAN SAYS THE PROPOSAL CAME OUT OF A POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING EARLIER THIS WEEK:

MASKS13 OC…….THEY ARE TODAY. :16

GAUSMAN SAYS THE PANDEMIC HAS HIT SOME SCHOOL BUILDINGS HARDER THAN OTHERS:

MASKS14 OC……..SERVE THOSE STUDENTS. :16

DR. GAUSMAN SAYS THE IDEA IS TO KEEP SCHOOLS OPEN THAT AREN’T BEING BADLY AFFECTED BY COVID, WHILE TEMPORARILY DEALING WITH THOSE THAT ARE:

MASKS15 OC……..IF THE BOARD APPROVES. :26

HE SAYS FOR ANY MASK PLAN TO WORK, THE DISTRICT ALSO NEEDS COOPERATION FROM PARENTS AND THEIR STUDENTS:

MASKS16 OC……….SYMPTOMS OFTEN. :22

THE SUPERINTENDENT SAYS THE DISTRICT HAS JUST ORDERED MORE ONE USE TEMPORARY MASKS FOR USE IN SCHOOLS FOR THOSE WHO NEED THEM.

THE SCHOOL BOARD WILL CONSIDER THE MASK MEASURE AT MONDAY EVENING’S MEETING.