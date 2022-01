ROYAL CANIN ANNOUNCES NORTH SIOUX CITY EXPANSION

ROYAL CANIN WILL INVEST $185 MILLION DOLLARS FOR NEW PET FOOD PRODUCTION LINES AT THEIR FACILITY IN NORTH SIOUX CITY.

THE INVESTMENT WOULD EXPAND THEIR EXISTING BUILDING AND CREATE 149 NEW, FULL-TIME JOBS, ADDING TO THE MORE THAN 380 CURRENT POSITIONS.

TO SUPPORT THE EXPANSION, SOUTH DAKOTA’S GOVERNOR’S OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT HAS AWARDED THE COMPANY A $3,950,145 REINVESTMENT PAYMENT PROGRAM GRANT.

THE GRANT FUNDING WAS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT.

ROYAL CANIN BEGAN LOCAL EXPANSION BACK IN 2016 BY DECIDING TO BUILD A NEW STATE OF THE ART FACILITY.

SINCE THEN, THEY’VE CONTINUED TO INVEST IN THAT FACILITY.