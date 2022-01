LOCAL MEDICAL FIRM AGREES TO PAY SETTLEMENT OVER $600,000

A MEDICAL PRACTICE IN SIOUX CITY HAS AGREED TO PAY A SETTLEMENT OF OVER $600,000 DOLLARS TO RESOLVE ALLEGATIONS IT IMPROPERLY SUBMITTED BILLS FOR TUMMY TUCKS AND OTHER COSMETIC PROCEDURES TO MEDICARE, MEDICAID AND TRICARE — THE GOVERNMENT INSURANCE PROGRAM FOR ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY AND VETERANS.

FEDERAL AUTHORITIES SAY A PLASTIC SURGEON WHO USED TO BE A PARTNER AT TRI-STATE SPECIALISTS FALSELY LABELED SOME COSMETIC PROCEDURES AS MEDICALLY NECESSARY ON BILLS FROM AUGUST OF 2014 THROUGH AUGUST OF 2019.

THE GOVERNMENT ALSO RAISED QUESTIONS ABOUT THE PLASTIC SURGEON’S BILLS FOR OFFICE VISITS.

TRI-STATE SPECIALISTS HAS OFFICES IN SIOUX CITY AND LE MARS AND ADMITS NO WRONG-DOING.

IT WILL PAY THE STATES OF IOWA, SOUTH DAKOTA AND THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OVER $612,500.