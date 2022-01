LAWTON BRONSON TEACHER AWARDED GOLDEN APPLE AWARD

A LAWTON-BRONSON JUNIOR AND SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER IS THIS MONTH’S KSCJ GOLDEN APPLE TEACHER OF THE MONTH.

JASON CARLSON IS A GYM TEACHER AT LAWTON BRONSON.

THE SUBMISSION NOMINATING HIM SAYS MR. CARLSON WAS A GYM TEACHER OF MINE AND MY WHOLE FAMILY AND TOOK THE TIME TO GET TO KNOW EVERY SINGLE STUDENT HE TAUGHT AND INVESTED TIME INTO EVERYTHING HE DID.

IT WENT ON TO SAY CARLSON REALLY ENJOYS HIS JOB, HIS COUNTRY, AND HIS SCHOOL AND IS THE EPITOME OF THE LAWTON- BRONSON EAGLES.

CONGRATULATIONS TO JASON CARLSON, WHO IS NOW IN THE RUNNING FOR THE GOLDEN APPLE TEACHER OF THE YEAR AWARD IN MAY.