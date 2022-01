LAPOINTE SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON GUN CHARGE

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO MORE THAN SEVEN YEARS IN PRISON ON A FEDERAL GUN CHARGE

21-YEAR-OLD ALEJANDRO LAPOINTE WAS SENTENCED TO 7 YEARS, 6 MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A PROHIBITED PERSON.

AUTHORITIES SAY LAST FEBRUARY 10TH A VICTIM TOLD POLICE HE HAD BEEN CHASED FROM A RESIDENCE, SUBJECTED TO A WARNING SHOT, THREATENED AND THEN SHOT IN THE CALF AS HE FLED BY LAPOINTE.

PROSECUTORS SAY LAPOINTE HAS AN EXTENSIVE CRIMINAL HISTORY INCLUDING CONVICTIONS FOR ARSON, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, ABSENCE FROM CUSTODY, AND ELUDING A PEACE OFFICER.

LAPOINTE IS BEING HELD IN THE U.S. MARSHAL’S CUSTODY UNTIL HE CAN BE TRANSPORTED TO A FEDERAL PRISON.