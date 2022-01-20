Iowa’s Keegan Murray Named Sporting News Midseason All-American

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa forward Keegan Murray has been named a second-team midseason All-American on Thursday by Sporting News. It marks the third straight year that a Hawkeye has earned the midseason honor by Sporting News (Luka Garza in 2020 and 2021).

Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) ranks second in the country in points per game (23.3); 22nd in field goal percentage (.584); 41st in blocks per contest (2.1); 47th in double-doubles (5), and 90th in free throws made (63).

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native has tallied 20+ points 12 times, including six of the last eight games, and 25+ points an NCAA-best nine times this season.

Murray registered his fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds last night at Rutgers. He has posted double-doubles in four of the last seven games, including two-straight. Murray’s 13 rebounds are the second most the sophomore has grabbed in a single game (21 versus N.C. Central on Nov. 16, 2021).

Last week, Murray was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 and the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award Midseason List. He has been named Big Ten Player of the Week three times this season (Nov. 22; Dec. 20; Jan. 3). Murray joins Garza as the only Hawkeyes to earn at least three Big Ten Player of the Week honors in the same season, dating back to the award inception during the 1981-82 season.

Murray and the Hawkeyes (13-5, 3-4) return to action on Saturday, hosting Penn State (8-7, 3-4). Tipoff is set for 3:31 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game is sold out.