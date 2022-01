GOSS SAYS ECONOMIC WARNING SIGNS LOOM

WHILE THE MIDWEST ECONOMY CONTINUES TO SHOW GROWTH TO START THE NEW YEAR, THERE MAY BE SOME PROBLEMS AHEAD.

CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY ECONOMICS PROFESSOR ERNIE GOSS SAYS INFLATION WILL BE A LIMITING FACTOR.

ERNIE3 OC……….BY MID YEAR :22

GOSS SAYS LONG TERM INTEREST RATES WON’T FEEL THE SAME IMPACT RIGHT AWAY:

ERNIE4 OC…1ST HALF OF 2022. :19

HE SAYS THERE ARE SOME WILD CARDS TO WATCH, INVOLVING CHINA:

ERNIE5 OC……IN TAIWAN :22

GOSS OVERSEES THE MONTHLY SURVEY OF BUSINESS MANAGERS IN THAT NINE STATE REGION STRETCHING FROM MINNESOTA AND THE DAKOTAS TO ARKANSAS.

Jerry Oster WNAX