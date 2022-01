EVENTS CENTER TRANSFORMED FROM ICE RINK TO RODEO ARENA

THE FLOOR OF SIOUX CITY’S TYSON EVENTS CENTER WAS TRANSFORMED FROM A HOCKEY RINK TO A RODEO ARENA WEDNESDAY AS 70 TRUCKLOADS OF DIRT TOTALING 30 TONS WERE DROPPED ONTO THE ARENA FLOOR IN PREPARATION FOR THE CINCH WORLD’S TOUGHEST RODEO.

RODEO SPOKESMAN DAVID JOHNSON OVERSEES THE PROCESS:

DIRT1 OC…………..ON THESE BUILDINGS. :22

THE ICE USED FOR MUSKETEERS HOCKEY GAMES REMAIINS IN PLACE UNDERNEATH THE DIRT AND A TEMPORARY FLOOR COVERING:

DIRT2 OC……PRINCIPLE AS THE ICE. :16

THE ARENA WILL THEN HAVE A STAMPEDE OF HORSEPOWER FRIDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHTS AS THE RODEO’S NATIONAL TOUR OPENS AT 7:30 P.M.

DIRT3 OC……RIDING THIS WEEKEND. :17

AROUND 50 COMPETITORS WILL EVENTUALLY HOPE TO QUALIFY FOR THE MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR, NATIONAL FINALS RODEO IN LAS VEGAS.

FANS WHO COME EARLY MAY ALSO TAKE PART IN PONY RIDES, MEET THE COWBOYS, HOP IN THE CLOWN’S BARREL FOR PHOTOS, AND EVEN SIT ON SONNY AND SILVER DOLLAR, THE RODEO’S LIVE PHOTO BULLS IN THE BUCKING CHUTES.