TYSON PRESENTS COMPANY RECORD DONATION TO SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY

TYSON FOODS PRESENTED THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND WITH A NEW COMPANY RECORD DONATION TUESDAY.

THE COMPANY PRESENTED A CHECK FOR $551,229 CONTRIBUTED FROM THEIR DAKOTA

DUNES CORPORATE EMPLOYEES, DAKOTA CITY BEEF PLANT EMPLOYEES AND A CORPORATE DONATION.

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND IS CELEBRATING ITS 100TH ANNIVERSARY AND HELPS FUND A NUMBER OF ORGANIZATIONS THAT IMPROVE THE HEALTH, EDUCATION, AND FINANCIAL STABILITY OF SIOUXLAND RESIDENTS.

THE LATEST DONATION BRINGS TYSON’S TOTAL CONTRIBUTION TO $4.4 MILLION DOLLARS TO UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND OVER THE LAST 10 YEARS.

100 PERCENT OF CONTRIBUTIONS MADE TO UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND STAY IN SIOUXLAND.