SIOUX CITY WOMAN CHARGED IN ARMED ASSAULT

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ONE WOMAN IN CUSTODY AND SEARCHING FOR OTHERS INVOLVED IN AN EARLY MORNING ASSAULT TUESDAY WHERE SHOTS WERE FIRED.

SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 2:30 A.M. NEAR 15TH AND MCDONALD STREETS:

SCUFFLE1 OC……BEGAN ASSAULTING HIM. :18

FAMILY MEMBERS OF THE VICTIM CAME OUT OF THEIR HOME TO HELP, AND THE FIGHT ESCALATED:

SCUFFLE2 OC………UNPROVOKED ATTACK. :15

A SUSPECT, 25-YEAR-OLD LACOYATA FOURKILLER OF SIOUX CITY, WAS STOPPED A SHORT TIME LATER AND A GUN WAS FOUND UNDER HER SEAT.

SHE WAS IDENTIFIED BY WITNESSES AT THE SCENE AND HER BLOOD ALCOHOL LEVEL TESTED AT .073.

FOURKILLER WAS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AND POSSESSING A DANGEROUS WEAPON WHILE INTOXICATED.

THE VICTIMS OF THE ASSAULT WERE NOT SERIOUSLY INJURED.